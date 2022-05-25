Fairfax County police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting girl at park

Louis Allen is accused of touching a girl "unlawfully" at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield on May 21. When the girl's family confronted the man he drove away.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Lorton man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the sexual assault of a girl at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield.

In a news release, Fairfax County Police Department identified the man arrested as 42-year-old Louis Allen.

FCPD says the assault was reported to authorities on May 21. On that day, investigators say Allen approached a girl around 6 p.m. on a playground. Police say Allen started talking to the child and "unlawfully" touched her thigh.

The girl left the play area to avoid Allen, but he later followed her into the water and touched her once more. Police did not indicate where Allen touched her on this occasion.

According to FCPD, the girl told members of her family that she was touched by Allen so they went to confront him.

Investigators say when the family members were confronting Allen he got into a vehicle and left the park. The family reported the assault to police and provided investigators with cell phone video of the man as well as the vehicle's registration that he left in.

After receiving this identifying information, FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau obtained an arrest warrant for Allen "for aggravated sexual battery."

Detectives from Fugitive Track and Apprehension Unit as well as with the U.S. Marshals Service starting tracking Allen and he was arrested on Wednesday. He was also served with an additional three outstanding warrants that "included two counts of failure to appear and one count of simple assault against a family member."

Police took Allen t the Adult Detection Center and he is being held without bond. FCPD's Major Crimes Bureau’s Victim Services Division has assigned victim advocates to assist the family of the young girl assaulted to provide appropriate resources.