Maryland

Montgomery Co. surgical assistant arrested for sexual assault, police say

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of Mir Asadullah Naqvi.
Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Mir Asadullah Naqvi is alleged to have sexually assaulted a patient following a surgical procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in 2021.

OLNEY, Md. — A 47-year-old man from Ellicott City has been arrested for a sexual assault at an oral surgery office in Olney.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victims Investigation Division arrested Mir Asadullah Naqvi. He's alleged to have sexually assaulted a patient following a surgical procedure at the Olney Center for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery on April 5, 2021. 

The victim immediately reported the assault and evidence was collected that SVID detectives were eventually able to connect to Naqvi, police said. on the strength of the evidence, a warrant for Naqvi's arrest was filed on May 5, 2022. Naqvi was arrested on Wednesday, May 18.

Naqvi has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and third- and fourth-degree sexual offenses, according to police. He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

Detectives believe that there may be additional victims of Naqvi that have not contacted police. Detectives are urging victims to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

