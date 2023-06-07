Lorton man charged for allegedly dealing the drugs that caused an overdose death

Armand Navarro, 30, is currently being held on unrelated charges in the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A 30-year-old Fairfax County man faces charges for allegedly dealing drugs to a man who died after a fentanyl overdose.

Armand Navarro of Lorton, Virginia is charged with involuntary manslaughter and distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.

At 10:06 p.m. on June 29, officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Courthouse Road for a report of a medical emergency.

At the scene, officers located a man inside a home suffering from an apparent fentanyl overdose.

Despite first responders' efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be acute fentanyl and mirtazapine intoxication.

Detectives assigned to the Organized Crime Section initiated a comprehensive investigation which included witness interviews and the review of evidence.

As a result, detectives identified the individual suspected of supplying the man who died with controlled substances and warrants were obtained for his arrest.

The investigation into this overdose death remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the death is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s tip line at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us or anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, there are numerous resources available through the Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative. For additional community resources and contact information, click here.