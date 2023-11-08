DC man wanted for sexual abuse; suspect had 3 offenses in 25 minutes

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a 24-year-old man who allegedly committed three sexual abuse offenses in just 25 minutes.
Kevin Evans, 24, of Northeast, DC,, is wanted on misdemeanor sexual abuse after engaging in unwanted sexual contact with victims Wednesday morning in Northeast DC.
According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the three incidents are as follows:
- Around 9 a.m. in the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast
- Around 9:18 a.m. in the 2400 block of 4th Street, Northwest
- Around 9:25 a.m. at the intersection of 6th Street, Northwest, and Bryant Street, Northwest
Police said Evans fled the scenes shortly after.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411.
