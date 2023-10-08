3 sexual abuse attacks reported just 25 minutes apartment, DC Police search for suspect

The suspect touched the victims without their consent at three different locations in the span of just 25 minutes.

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a suspect they say is responsible for multiple sexual abuse offenses in D.C. that happened in one day.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the suspect touched the victims without their consent at three different locations in the span of just 25 minutes.

Police are investigating reported sexual abuse in the following areas on Aug. 9:

The 100 block of Michigan Avenue, Northeast at 9 a.m.

The 2400 block of 4th Street, Northwest at 9:18 a.m.

The intersection of 6th Street and Bryant Street, Northwest at 9:25 a.m.

In each attack, the suspect ran away after touching the victims.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-6 man with short black hair and a muscular build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

