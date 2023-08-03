Former Fauquier County math teacher accused of sexual abuse of a child will not have to register as a sex offender

According to court documents Kaitlin Grimley is accused of sexually abusing a child in 2018.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — A former Fauquier County math teacher took a plea deal that keeps her from having to serve jail time or to register as a sex offender.

According to Virginia court records, Kaitlin Renea Grimley, 37, accepted a plea deal that downgraded the four felony charges she was facing to misdemeanor charges.

According to court documents obtained by WUSA9, the alleged incidents happened between May 1, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2018. That the child was either 13 years old or 14 years old at the time.

She was initially charged with two counts of carnal knowledge (sexual intercourse) and two counts of carnal knowledge (oral sex).

Monday, she entered a plea deal that found her guilty on four counts of consensual sex with a child 15 years of age or older, according to her attorney, Joseph Pricone.

He told WUSA9 through the plea agreement, she was sentenced to home confinement and will be required to complete a restorative justice program.

He says she will also remain on probation for four years total, one year for each count.

Pricone told WUSA9 she will not be required to serve any jail time or be required to register as a sex offender. He says this outcome is what is in "the best interest" for everyone involved.

He says she will be banned from being an educator, child care worker, or tutor during that period of probation.

Technically, this means she could seek employment in that capacity once her probation is complete.

Fauquier County Public Schools Director of Communications & Community Engagement Tara Helkowski confirmed to WUSA9 in November that Grimley was a former employee of Fauquier County Public Schools.

In a statement sent to WUSA9, Helkowski said Grimley worked for FCPS from August 2009 until November 2022. She was originally a math teacher at Cedar Lee Middle School but later became a math coach for the school division from 2020-2022.

Grimley was reportedly put on administrative leave once the district became aware of the allegations of abuse. Grimley then resigned effective Nov. 2022.

We can confirm that Ms. Grimley is a former employee. She was employed by FCPS from August 2009 – November 2022, first as a math teacher at Cedar Lee Middle School, then as a math coach for the school division from 2020-2022. On August 1, 2022, she was placed on administrative leave once we were made aware of the allegations. Ms. Grimley resigned effective November 2022.

The safety and well-being of our students remain our top priority, and we are taking these allegations very seriously. FCPS will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.

A newsletter obtained by WUSA9 from FCPS Schools has Grimley listed as a facilitator for five sessions of SAT Prep in 2019 at Warrenton Baptist Church.

Friends of Fort Liberte previously had her listed as a Trip Associate on their website, but her profile has since been removed. Their website listed her as a member of Warrenton Baptist Church and said she'd been a part of the Haiti mission teams since her first trip in December 1999. They listed her as a middle school math teacher with "a special interest in the students and teachers of the Eben-Ezer school."

"What Kaity loves most about Haiti is the joy, hope, and restoration she sees in the people of Ft. Liberte and the Haitian friendships that have helped shape her love for missions," the website bio previously said. "Kaity is excited to see how the Lord continues to work in Haiti and the Friends of Ft. Liberte."

WUSA9 spoke to the pastor of Warrenton Baptist Church in November. He sent WUSA9 the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the individuals and families affected by the situation involving former faculty at Cedar Lee Middle School. Out of respect for those involved or affected, and because we are not involved in any way, we would direct any inquires to the Fauquier County Office of the Commonwealth Attorney."

-Warrenton Baptist Church