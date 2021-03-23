Report: MPD use of force problems 'have not been remedied and have grown substantially worse'

A new report, released by the DC Auditors Office, documents "serious lapses in MPD’s investigation of the 2018 and 2019 uses of deadly force.”

WASHINGTON — In a scathing new 381-page report released Tuesday, the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor says new case studies done on four fatal incidents involving police officers “document serious lapses in MPD’s investigation of ... uses of deadly force.”

The report focuses on the fatal shootings of four men - Jeffrey Price Jr., D’Quan Young, Marqueese Alston, and Eric Carter— that occurred in 2018 and 2019.

A release put out by the office for D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson notes the report finds that problems identified by a previous report on MPD’s use of force policies in 2016 “have not been remedied and, indeed, have grown substantially worse,” while MPD has appeared “to resist or be unconcerned with remedying them.”

While the report agrees with MPD's clearing of the officers involved in the four deaths, the auditor's office said the case studies document failure to comprehensively review the events leading up to the four fatalities and to fully explore the policy, tactical, and training issues they raise.

Acting DC Police Chief Robert Contee, who was only appointed to the leadership position in 2020, said he is in alignment with many of the report's recommendations.

“Our interactions with the community must be rooted in legitimacy and equality, which is why it is critically important that there is a thorough review of all aspects of the Metropolitan Police Department," Contee said. "While I am pleased that the Office of the District of Columbia Auditor’s report confirmed that the uses of force in the cases reviewed were justified, we recognize that the loss of any life is tragic, and as a department, we must ensure that we are doing everything in our power to prevent those situations from occurring. MPD remains committed to ensuring our use of force policies and practices serve as a model for the nation as we continue to increase transparency and broaden the depth of our investigations. A number of the recommendations are current practices at MPD and many are currently aligned with my vision for the agency. Accordingly, MPD agrees with the recommendations and has already begun working on implementation."

Major recommendations stemming from the report include:

Comprehensive investigation and analysis of use of force incidents including actions by all officers leading up to the use of force and any and all opportunities for de-escalation.

Enhanced training for investigators who handle serious use of force cases.

Requiring the Use of Force Review Board (UFRB) to provide specific recommendations on training, policy and best practices.

Public release of both the Internal Affairs Division final report and the UFRB’s resulting conclusions on use of force investigations.