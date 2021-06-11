x
Crime

Officers looking for two suspects after person killed in Northeast DC shooting, police say

One person is dead and two suspects remain at large, police said.
Police gather behind crime scene tape in SE D.C.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department is still investigating a shooting where one person was killed at 1625 Franklin Street, NE.

Law enforcement was first contacted at around 1:15 p.m. with reports of shots fired and an unresponsive victim. Police added that they are currently searching for two suspects, both Black males, one of whom was wearing a white T-shirt and the other a white sweater. 

One of the suspects was also driving a gray Cadillac Escalade, police added. 

The shooting occurred just before police received reports of a double shooting at the 4600 block of Hillside Road, NE, where police said that one of the two victims has died. Police have not released details about the suspects nor if the two shootings are related. 

Anybody with information regarding either of the shootings should contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

