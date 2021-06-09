Police: Victim injured in reported Gaithersburg carjacking; suspects still on the run

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County police are investigating after a person was injured during a reported carjacking in Gaithersburg on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. off Girard Street in Gaithersburg. Police told WUSA9 the victim was reported to have jumped on the vehicle to prevent the carjacking from happening.
The victim traveled about 100 yards on the vehicle before jumping off. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, police said.
Montgomery County police say they are looking for two Black men who may be responsible for the crime: one driving a gold older model Chevrolet Malibu and another in the stolen black Lexus SUV with a Maryland license plate: 1BP5636
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
