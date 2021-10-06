Police searching for murder suspect after shooting in Prince George's County

Homicide detectives were on the scene of a shooting on Joel Lane Wednesday night.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man was shot and killed in a driveway in Temple Hills, Maryland, Wednesday night.

Prince George's County Police said in a tweet Wednesday that officers responded to the 5400 block of Joel Lane around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man in his driveway shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to investigate. According to their preliminary investigation, detectives do not believe the shooting was random. They are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting, and develop information about a suspect in the case.

Police have not released any information about the victim in this case, and no arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.