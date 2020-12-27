DC Police looking for suspect in life-threatening injuries to young girl

One man was arrested Wednesday afternoon, but another suspect is still wanted.

WASHINGTON — DC Police said Sunday they’re seeking a suspect related to life-threatening injuries to a young girl on December 23.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Harvard Street NW on Wednesday afternoon on a report of an injured child. They arrived and ultimately located a juvenile female at a home in the 1200 block of 49th Street NW suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators determined the injuries were intentionally inflicted.

The girl was transported to the hospital and was stable as of Sunday afternoon.

On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-ld Quanice Menifield, of Northeast D.C., on a preliminary charge of second degree cruelty to children (grave risk).

MPD announces an arrest has been made and a suspect sought in a First Degree Cruelty to Children offense that occurred on 12/23/20 in the 500 blk of Harvard St, NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/E0xyx3OPFf pic.twitter.com/ScPW6V3FWi — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) December 27, 2020

Police said they were also seeking a second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Maurice Menifield, of Northeast D.C. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for first degree cruelty to children.