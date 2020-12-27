DC Police looking for suspect in life-threatening injuries to young girl

WASHINGTON — DC Police said Sunday they’re seeking a suspect related to life-threatening injuries to a young girl on December 23.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Harvard Street NW on Wednesday afternoon on a report of an injured child. They arrived and ultimately located a juvenile female at a home in the 1200 block of 49th Street NW suffering from life-threatening injuries. Police said investigators determined the injuries were intentionally inflicted.
The girl was transported to the hospital and was stable as of Sunday afternoon.
On Wednesday, police arrested 25-year-ld Quanice Menifield, of Northeast D.C., on a preliminary charge of second degree cruelty to children (grave risk).
Police said they were also seeking a second suspect, identified as 28-year-old Maurice Menifield, of Northeast D.C. He is wanted on a D.C. Superior Court warrant for first degree cruelty to children.
DC Police released a photo of Maurice Menifield, and have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the department at 202-727-9099 or via text at 50411.