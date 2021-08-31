DC Police: Officer, suspect shot in Northwest

Officers say the shooting happened at the intersection of 14th Street and V Street in Northwest D.C.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Police officer and a person officials are calling a "suspect" have been shot near the intersection of 14th Street and V Street in Northwest D.C., according to WUSA9's Mike Valerio and D.C. Police.

According to information from D.C. Police sources, the officer was shot by the "suspect," then returned gunfire after being shot, striking the person.

D.C. Police posted a picture to Twitter of a firearm that was allegedly taken from the "suspect" after the shooting.

A firearm was recovered from the suspect and is pictured below. pic.twitter.com/BNdPA8yaGy — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 1, 2021

It is not known at this time what the extent of the injuries to either the officer or the additional person may be at this time.

Officials have not identified the person or the officers at this time. There is no word on what events led up to the shooting.

DC POLICE OFFICER SHOT >> Here’s the scene, 14th and V Street NW… Extensive CPR on the person who shot at an MPD officer.

NO indication this is a larger incident.

Awaiting news conference @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/J0QOEMwxtg — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) September 1, 2021