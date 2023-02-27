DC Police identify men killed in double shooting

The two victims have since been identified as 57-year-old David Wright and 54-year-old Nathaniel Howard, both of Southeast, DC.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified two men who were killed in a shooting over the weekend and the man they believe pulled the trigger.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), officers were called to the 3300 block of D Street in Southeast D.C. just after 1:15 p.m. When officers arrived they found two men inside a home who had been shot. DC Fire and EMS pronounced the men dead at the home.

The two victims have since been identified as 57-year-old David Wright and 54-year-old Nathaniel Howard, both of Southeast, DC.

Police have arrested 41-year-old James Jones for the deadly shooting. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder while armed.

Investigators say a gun was recovered at the time of Jones' arrest.

While a motive has not been released, MPD claims Wright, Howard and Jones all knew each other.

This was one of two deadly double shootings reported in D.C. on Sunday. Both incidents happened in the sixth police district.

