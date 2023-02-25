Homicide investigation underway in Southwest DC

A man was shot and killed just blocks away from Audi Field where D.C. United was playing its season opener Saturday night.

WASHINGTON — Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a deadly shooting in Southwest D.C. Saturday night.

Police claim a man was shot and killed just a few blocks away from Audi Field during D.C. United's season opening game.

Around 8:42 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) received a call regarding the shooting in the 1500 block of 1st Street Southwest.

At the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred nearby Audi Field where D.C. United was playing their season opener against Toronto FC. The game kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

Detectives have yet to identify the victim in this case.

In addition, no suspects or motive have been identified in connection with the deadly shooting.

The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text the department's tip line at 50411. MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each homicide committed in the District.

