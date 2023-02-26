x
DC Police investigate double stabbing in a McDonald's

Police found two women suffering from stab wounds when they arrived at the scene.
Credit: WUSA9

WASHINGTON — DC Police officers are investigating after two women were stabbed inside a Mcdonald's in Northwest, D.C.

Police received a call about a stabbing around 8:45 p.m. in the 2400 block of 18th Street. Police found two women suffering from stab wounds when they arrived. Both victims are conscious and breathing.

Officers are on the lookout for a suspect that is described to be a Black woman that is between five foot and 2 or three inches that was wearing all-black clothing with a black and blue beanie hat. 

Officials have not provided any additional information about this incident. This is an ongoing investigation. 

