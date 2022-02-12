x
Crime

Police arrest 4 teens, one adult connected to separate armed carjackings in DC Friday

Four juveniles were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Northwest; an adult was arrested for an armed carjacking in Northeast.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Jan. 27, 2022. 

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrests of four individuals connected to two armed separate carjackings that occurred in the District on Friday. 

The first carjacking occurred at 3 p.m. Friday in Northeast D.C. in the Unit block of Florida Avenue. 

Police identified the man connected to this carjacking as Kenard Wright, 34, of D.C. According to police, Wright approached people seated in a vehicle and brandished a knife. The people in the vehicle got out once Wright demanded they do so.

   

Investigators say Wright drove from the scene in the vehicle but was later arrested. Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) assisted in recovering the vehicle that Wright stole. 

Wright faces charges for armed carjacking. 

Friday evening at around 7:15 p.m., another armed carjacking occurred in D.C. at the 600 block of Gallatin Street in Northwest. Four teenage boys from Northwest D.C. have been arrested in connection to the offense. 

According to police, the four teens approached individuals seated in a vehicle and brandished a handgun. The individuals got out of the vehicle and the four teens got in and drove away, investigators say. They were apprehended by MPD's Fifth District officers who recovered the handgun.

MPD says one 16-year old faces armed carjacking charges, a second 16-year-old faces charges for carrying a pistol without a license and unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two 17-year-olds face charges for unauthorized use of a vehicle. 

These arrests come less than two weeks since the chiefs of MPD and PGPD announced a joint effort to share resources to address the rise in carjackings in the area. D.C. Chief Robert Contee and PGPD Chief Aziz Malik said carjackings involving teens are up 2 to 1 when compared to adults.

