3 Maryland teens arrested for DC robberies, assaults

WASHINGTON — The D.C. and Prince George’s County police departments, along with the Carjacking Task Force, arrested two teens who allegedly went on a morning crime spree on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and a third teen who was found in a stolen car.
A 13 and 15-year-old from District Heights, Maryland were arrested for eight different robberies, attempted armed carjackings and assaults spanning from 4:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. across Southeast and Northeast D.C., according to police.
“In each offense, the suspects approached the victim and demanded property while armed with a handgun," police stated in a Thursday press release. "The suspects would then flee the scene in a vehicle."
Police said that the two teen suspects’ car and a BB gun were recovered after the arrests. The suspects’ vehicle had been previously reported stolen in an armed robbery offense that occurred in the 700 block of Girard Street, Northwest, the day before on Feb. 1 around 7:25 p.m. Both suspects were additionally charged with armed robbery in that offense.
In addition to the two arrests, a 17-year-old juvenile male from District Heights, Maryland, was located in a stolen car and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The incidents described by police are listed below:
- Armed Robbery (Gun), 4:42 am in the 2600 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.
- Attempt Armed Carjacking (Gun), 8:01 a.m. in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
- Armed Robbery (Gun), 10:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of 49th Street, Northeast.
- Attempt Armed Carjacking (Gun) 11:00 a.m., at the intersection of Clay Street and Anacostia Avenue, Northeast
- Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery, 11:20 a.m. in the 5300 block of Blaine Street, Northeast
- Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery (Gun), 12:15 p.m., in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.
- Armed Robbery (Gun), 12:30 p.m., in the 2500 block of Naylor Road, Southeast
- Armed Robbery (Gun), 12:36 p.m. in the 4600 block of Brooks Street, Northeast
