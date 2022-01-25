Several teens linked to multiple carjackings across DC; police searching for suspects

Police are not able to confirm if these incidents are all related. But, they say the descriptions are similar in all four incidents.

WASHINGTON — A group of four to five suspects in their teens and early twenties have been linked to almost three carjackings and one attempted carjacking in D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One of the incidents happened in MPD's Fourth District around 11:43 p.m. Police said a man was in the 800 block of Spring Road Northwest when he was approached by a group of four suspects, three males and one possible female, who knocked him to the ground and attempted to grab his keys.

Lt. Savyon Weinfeld, 4D Watch Commander, told us the victim was able to hang on to his keys, and the group of attackers eventually fled the scene.

The victim told police his attackers were in their teens to early 20's, Weinfeld said. Police said the incident is being investigated as an assault with intent to rob.

Lt. Weinfeld said three more carjackings occurred in MPD's 3rd District overnight. There were two in Columbia Heights and one in Adams Morgan.

In all three incidents, the suspects were described as a group of four to five suspects, all in their teens to early 20's. Police said this group was at least three to four males with at least one or possibly two females.

At this time, police are not able to confirm if these incidents are all related. But, they said the descriptions are similar in all four incidents.