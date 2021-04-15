Woman sideswipes driver, shoots him in road rage incident near Naval Observatory, police say

Police are still searching for the suspect, who left the scene in a blue coupe with shiny rims.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department officers are looking for a woman after they say she sideswiped a driver in her car and then shot him near the Naval Observatory Thursday.

Officers responded to the reported shooting just after 4:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

MPD investigators believe the shooting happened after a woman sideswiped a vehicle on the road.

According to a police report on the incident, a witness who was in the vehicle with the victim told police they were driving northbound on Massachusetts Avenue when they were sideswiped. The witness said the man and woman both got out of their cars and had a verbal altercation following the collision.

The witness told police they both got back in their cars and continued northbound. Then, the suspect pulled her car in front of the victim's SUV in order to block their path, according to the witness in the police report.

The man in the SUV attempted to go around the woman's car, according to the report. That's when the woman pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at the SUV, striking the victim in the back of the head.

Police say the man was conscious when he was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his current condition is not known at this time.

The suspect left the scene in her car, according to police. They are searching for a woman, Black, with long curly hair who was driving a blue coupe with shiny rims.

The suspect and vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

MPD seeks assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle of interest in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 4/15/21 in the 3600 block of Massachusetts Ave NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/fRfN1E38dU pic.twitter.com/VDDelYyh4s — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 15, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident should contact police (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.