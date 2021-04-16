Shooting at Frederick hotel leaves teen dead, police say

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting.

FREDERICK, Md. — A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Frederick hotel early Friday morning.

Sheriff's deputies in Frederick say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 5500 block of Spectrum Drive. Deputies responding to a call of shots fired found the victim dead in the parking lot of the Country Inn & Suites.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Todd Wivell told WUSA9 that deputies are still searching for a suspect in this shooting. Wivell said those in the area should expect a heavy police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

The victim in this shooting has been identified as a 27-year-old boy, and deputies are still working to figure out exactly what led up to the shooting.

Wivell says if you have any information regarding this incident to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case # 21-034259.