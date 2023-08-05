Postal worker shoots woman in Northeast DC

Police say the suspect is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

WASHINGTON — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in Northeast D.C. Monday morning. DC Police report a postal worker is in custody for the shooting.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 900 block of Brentwood Road Northeast around 9:40 a.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officers say the woman was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital, but did not offer further details about the severity of her injuries.

A police department public information officer reported the shooting suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting was initially reported. The police department also confirmed the shooting suspect is a postal worker.

Investigators claim the shooting happened inside a post office. They believe the postal worker and the victim knew each other and that the shooting happened following an argument.