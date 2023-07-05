Suspect in custody in connection to Maryland mall shooting

Officials say an initial report shows that a group of teens may have shot a gun inside St. Charles Town Center.

WALDORF, Md. — Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office say a suspect is in custody in connection to a reported shooting at a mall in Waldorf, Maryland Sunday evening.

Officials say an initial report shows that a group of teens may have shot a gun inside St. Charles Towne Center. Officers add that there are currently no reported victims with gunshot wounds and that the mall will remain closed for the rest of the day as they continue to investigate.

Police have not provided any additional details about this case. This is a developing story and WUSA9 will provide more updates as more information becomes available.

Officers are asking anyone with any additional information about this incident to call them at 301-932-2222.