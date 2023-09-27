DC Police searching for 5 armed carjacking suspects

Five people are seen getting out of a car at a DC gas station and pointing guns at a person off screen.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are asking for the public's help to find a group who carjacked people at a gas station early Sunday morning. Investigators just released surveillance video from the gas station in the 2100 block of M Street in Northwest.

Investigators say the carjacking happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. Surveillance video shows a black vehicle drive up and park at a gas station. Five people are seen getting out of the car and pointing guns at people off screen. According to police, one of the suspect pointed a gun at the victims and ordered them to get on the ground. Two of the people took the car keys and left in the stolen car. The other three people left in the black car they came in.

The surveillance video can be seen below:

Anyone who can help identify the people seen in the video, or the vehicle they arrived in, is asked to contact Metropolitan Police Department officers at 202-727-9099, or text the department's tip line at 50411.