DoorDash driver shot after chasing down people who tried to steal his car

A police report says the driver pulled both suspects out of his car and was shot in the leg.

WASHINGTON — Police in D.C. are searching for people who shot a delivery driver after trying to steal his car late Monday night. A police report says the driver chased down the people and pulled them out of his car before he was shot.

Investigators say the driver was working for DoorDash in the 1300 block of U Street. He got out of his Nissan Murano and left it running while making a delivery. He came back from the delivery to see people taking his car.

He flagged down another driver and was able to catch up to his stolen Nissan, and confronted the suspects, according to the report.

Police say the dasher pulled the passenger out of the car, and then pulled the driver out of the passenger side. That's when one of the would-be thieves pulled a gun and fired at the delivery driver multiple times, hitting him in the left leg.

After the shots rang out, the suspects took off in a different vehicle, they were last seen going east on 900 T Street Northwest.

The DoorDash driver got his car back, and drove until he flagged down officers.

No arrests have been made in this case. The DoorDash driver's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening. Police remind drivers to never leave their engines running and cars unlocked, even for just a minute.