DC Police continue search for shooters in local boxer coach's homicide

Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison, 62, was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home. Police believe he was targeted.

WASHINGTON — The community is still wrapping their minds around the loss of 62-year-old Arthur 'Buddy' Harrison Jr. He was shot and killed outside of his Southeast, D.C. home along the 2700 Block of 30th Street Saturday morning in the Hillcrest community.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said on Monday that they are now looking for two shooters in this case. Captain Kevin Kentish said after reviewing surveillance video from nearby, police determined there were only two shooters and not three. Officials said Harrison was shot multiple times and they believe it was a targeted attack.

Detectives said the shooters stole a white Kia with Ohio plates, from Charles County prior to the shooting. At this time, detectives said it is unclear if the owner of the stolen vehicle is connected to the murder at all.

MPD seeks a vehicle in reference to a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022, in the 2700 block of 30th Street, Southeast.



Buddy was known for his seemingly endless good deeds, donating clothes to the homeless weekly, allowing anyone into his boxing gym and trying to deter young people from getting involved in crime.

There has been speculation that the Beltway Battles Boxing Showcase this upcoming weekend may have been a reason he was targeted, but police said as of now, they can’t confirm that. However, police were able to say that the loss of Buddy Harrison is felt within their department.

“I can tell you not only myself, but the detectives that are handling this case got a lot of calls from both Maryland and DC Police Officers. He was well known to all of us," Kentish explained. "Everybody had positive things to say about him and what his life had become. So he was well known to us and he was well known to us for a good reason. There’s nothing negative to say about this individual right now.”

