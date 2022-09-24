'He was always helping people' | Loved ones mourn man killed outside of his home in SE DC

DC police are still searching for those responsible for the death of Buddy Harrison. They believe there are three suspects and that the shooting was not random.

WASHINGTON — Family and friends are in pain as police search for the people responsible for the death of a Southeast D.C. man named Buddy Harrison.

Harrison was shot to death outside of his home in the Hillcrest Community, in the 2700 Block of 30th Street. Investigators said they got a call just after 11:30 a.m.

They believe he was targeted by three men and that the shooting was not random.

Police have yet to identify Harrison, but his family and friends confirmed he was the one shot Saturday morning.

Harrison's brother told WUSA9 that he had a troubled past, but after spending 10 years in prison, he’d turned his life around.

Friends say they can't imagine why someone would want to hurt the former boxer who helped guide young people, teaching them to resolve conflict without weapons.

“He also has a boxing gym. His son is a boxer . . . When you take a person and do something to a person like that, it affects a whole community as you see,” said Alvin Deese, who said he was Harrison's friend.

Deese hopes the shooters are caught quickly and realizes there’s no honor in gunning anyone down. He's heartbroken and frustrated with the growing violence across the city.

“There’s no shame in wanting different; being against, you know, waving that gangster flag. Those days are gone. There's no honor and pride in being a gangster.”