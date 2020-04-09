Arlington Police seeks cyclist who has allegedly been part of multiple confrontations on county trails

Officials said the cyclist assaulted men and women walking, and also allegedly exposed his butt to people.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Police is trying to identify a man that has reportedly been involved in multiple altercations and confrontations on the W & OD and Four Mile Run trails in the county within the month of August 2020.

The cyclist is a White man in his 50s that is between 5'8 — 5'11, has an athletic build and gray hair.

A picture of the cyclist shows him riding a black bicycle and wearing sunglasses.

In the five reports released by Arlington Police, officials said the cyclist assaulted men and women walking, and also allegedly exposed his butt to people walking on the trail that he got in reported arguments with.

In an alleged altercation from August 11, police were dispatched to an assault that just occurred in the area of S. Glebe Road and S. Four Mile Run Drive on the Four Mile Run Trail. The cyclist in question reportedly yelled at a man and a woman to stay on the right side of the yellow line. When the man yelled back, the cyclist then reportedly got off his bike, struck the man walking in the arm, and exposed his butt, before trying to take the woman's phone away from her.

Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the cyclist or details surrounding these incidents, is asked to contact the Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180.