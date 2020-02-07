Police search for suspect wanted for spanking 2 women on W&OD Bike Trail in Vienna

The man fled the area southbound on the trail, police say. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the man.

VIENNA, Va. — Vienna Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for striking two women on the buttocks on the Washington & Old Dominion Bike Trail.

Police said a woman was walking on the W&OD Bike Trail near the community center when a man on a bicycle struck her on her buttocks with his hand as he rode by.

The man then continued on the trail and struck a juvenile on her buttocks with his hand while she was riding her bike.

The man fled the area southbound on the trail, police said. Officers searched the area, but were unable to find the man.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Vienna Police Department at 703-255-6324.

In a separate incident in June, Maryland-National Capital Park Police arrested and charged a suspect wanted for assault after he allegedly attacked a group of teens hanging racial justice posters on the Capital Crescent Trail.

Anthony Brennan III, 60 of Kensington, was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree assault.

The assaults occurred on June 1, police said.

At approximately 12:45 pm on June 1, three young adults were walking the Capital Crescent Trail near the Dalecarlia Tunnel. The young adults -- one man and two women -- were posting flyers in support of Black Lives Matter.

Brennan, shown on the video, began to argue about the flyers and grabbed the flyers from one of the victims, police said.

Police said Brennan pushed his bicycle and began to charge one of the victims, causing them to fall to the ground.

A video posted online to Reddit shows Brennan wearing sunglasses, an orange helmet, and a gray shirt pick up a bike and run toward the male who is filming.

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police tweeted they were looking for Brennan, with photos taken from the video.

Detectives utilized various sources to further corroborate the information provided by the community before developing Brennan as a primary suspect.

Police searched his home while members of the State’s Attorney’s Office and Park Police were present.