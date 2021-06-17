x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

Suspect arrested in connection with C&O Canal assaults

The suspect has been tied to numerous recent reports of violent assault and indecent exposure.
Credit: WUSA
The Capital Crescent Trail meets with the C&O trail, a beautiful pathway that runs from Georgetown to Maryland

CABIN JOHN, Md. — A suspect tied to recent string of assaults and indecent exposure at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Park has been arrested, according to the U.S. Park Police Major Crimes Unit. 

The reported assaults took place at canal locks 8, 9 and 10 where the suspect reportedly exposed his genitalia to others, according to a police statement. Park police say the suspect also threatened a female victim with a knife on and attempted to to force her into the nearby wood line on June 14.

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the suspect. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 5 inches tall with shoulder tattoos and wearing a black tank top.
In an effort to gain information about any similar unreported cases, U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigations is asking any victims or witnesses of crimes fitting this pattern at the C&O Canal to contact investigators at 202-610-8730.

Potential witnesses and informants can also submit a tip by calling or texting 202-379-4877 or emailing uspp_tipline@nps.gov.

Credit: WUSA
The Capital Crescent Trail meets with the C&O trail, a beautiful pathway that runs from Georgetown to Maryland

RELATED: Man tased, pepper-sprayed after bitting multiple Prince George's County Police officers, officials say

RELATED: MPD: Dozens of bullets fired in drive-by shooting at construction site in NW, 2 hurt

RELATED: Foul play suspected in disappearance of Lorton woman

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.