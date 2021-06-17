Suspect arrested in connection with C&O Canal assaults

The suspect has been tied to numerous recent reports of violent assault and indecent exposure.

CABIN JOHN, Md. — A suspect tied to recent string of assaults and indecent exposure at the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal Park has been arrested, according to the U.S. Park Police Major Crimes Unit.

The reported assaults took place at canal locks 8, 9 and 10 where the suspect reportedly exposed his genitalia to others, according to a police statement. Park police say the suspect also threatened a female victim with a knife on and attempted to to force her into the nearby wood line on June 14.

Law enforcement has not released the identity of the suspect. He is described as a white male, 5 foot 5 inches tall with shoulder tattoos and wearing a black tank top.

In an effort to gain information about any similar unreported cases, U.S. Park Police Criminal Investigations is asking any victims or witnesses of crimes fitting this pattern at the C&O Canal to contact investigators at 202-610-8730.