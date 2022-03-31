Charles County man arrested, charged in connection with sexually assaulting teen, sheriff's office says

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Detectives in Charles County charged a 47-year-old man with the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.
A statement from Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identifies the man as Randall Jnbaptiste of Bryans Road. Maryland court documents show that Jnbaptiste faces charges for second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.
On Tuesday at 6 p.m., CCSO says officers were "made aware" of an alleged sexual assault that happened on the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place.
Investigators believe a 14-year-old was victimized by Jnbaptiste after the two met through a social media application. According to the sheriff's office, after Jnbaptiste presented himself as a teenager on an app, the 14-year-old agreed to go to Jnbaptiste's home.
Upon arriving at the home, Jnbaptiste sexually assaulted the teen, CCSO says.
The sheriff's office says the teen left Jnbaptiste's home and notified a parent about what happened.
Jnbaptiste was arrested Tuesday. He was ordered by a judge Thursday to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.
Officials did not say whether they believe other children may have been victimized by Jnbaptiste.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and there are "no similar reports at this time."
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.