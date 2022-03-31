Charles County man arrested, charged in connection with sexually assaulting teen, sheriff's office says

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged after the sheriff's office says he sexually assaulted a teenager at his home.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Detectives in Charles County charged a 47-year-old man with the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.

A statement from Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identifies the man as Randall Jnbaptiste of Bryans Road. Maryland court documents show that Jnbaptiste faces charges for second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense.

On Tuesday at 6 p.m., CCSO says officers were "made aware" of an alleged sexual assault that happened on the 2700 block of Coppersmith Place.

Investigators believe a 14-year-old was victimized by Jnbaptiste after the two met through a social media application. According to the sheriff's office, after Jnbaptiste presented himself as a teenager on an app, the 14-year-old agreed to go to Jnbaptiste's home.

Upon arriving at the home, Jnbaptiste sexually assaulted the teen, CCSO says.

The sheriff's office says the teen left Jnbaptiste's home and notified a parent about what happened.

Jnbaptiste was arrested Tuesday. He was ordered by a judge Thursday to be held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Officials did not say whether they believe other children may have been victimized by Jnbaptiste.