Charles Co. high school teaching assistant sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual abuse of students

The 28-year-old man offered his victims marijuana and class passes to avoid detection. He will now have to register as a sex offender for life.

LA PLATA, Md. — An instructional assistant at a Charles County high school was sentenced on Thursday to 50 years in prison, with all but 30 years suspended, for the sexual abuse of minors.

Daylin Roy Davis, 28, of Waldorf, was sentenced to prison for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense in the third degree.

Davis pleaded guilty in Charles County Circuit Court on Nov. 30, 2022.

The court's sentence included requiring five years of supervised probation after his initial 30-year sentence. If Davis violates the terms of his probation, authorities say he will face going back to prison for another 20 years that the court suspended.

He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

On March 11, 2022, officers with the Charles County Sheriff's Office were made aware of a possible solicitation of a minor after inappropriate communications were discovered between the first victim and Davis on the first victim's phone.

A review of those text messages revealed that Davis repeatedly made demands for sexual contact with the 15-year-old victim.

When officers spoke with the first victim, she reported being aware of Davis having sexual relations with other students at the school.

Investigators found that Davis was working as an instructional assistant at Westlake High School in Waldorf, where the first victim was a student.

From Sept. 24, 2021 through March 8, 2022, authorities claim Davis and the first victim met numerous times in an empty classroom during school hours. Davis left the door of the classroom unlocked for her and would ask her to lock it when she entered.

In order to avoid detection by other students and teachers, Davis offered the victim class passes. He also offered her marijuana and vape pens containing marijuana during these encounters.

On at least one occasion, authorities say the victim told Davis that she was uncomfortable with meeting him in this manner and was afraid he would rape her; however, Davis continued to insist that they meet in the classroom and asked her to give him a “hickey.”

Police discovered a second victim when the victim's mother found inappropriate text message exchanges in the victim's phone.

Officers met with the second victim, a 14-year-old girl, who told police that Davis was her substitute teacher on one occasion in January 2022.

Like the first victim, Davis would also meet the second victim in an empty classroom.

Police said on two occasions in February 2022, Davis engaged in vaginal intercourse with the second victim in the classroom. They would also engage in other sexual activities on numerous occasions, including kissing.

Davis was terminated from Westlake High School on March 15, 2022.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney John A. Stackhouse asked the Court to give Davis a 50-year prison sentence in order to protect the community, citing that Davis was in a position of trust when he groomed and then exploited his victims.

Stackhouse also noted that when parents send their children to school, they rightfully expect them to be in a safe and nourishing environment and not have to encounter a sexual predator.