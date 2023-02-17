Registered sex offender followed teen girl home from Target in Charles Co., deputies say

Investigators claim Bunn followed the girl through a Target, then left the store and sat in his truck waiting for her in the parking lot.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Deputies say a registered sex offender has been arrested after following a teenage girl through a La Plata Target before tailing her home from the store.

According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), 49-year-old Edward Jackson Bunn was arrested for his alleged involvement on Feb. 12.

The La Plata Police Department (LPPD), received a report on Feb. 8 regarding a man's suspicious activity involving a teenage girl.

Investigators claim Bunn followed the girl through a Target before leaving the store and sitting in his truck to wait for her in the parking lot and watching as she got into her car.

Bunn is accused of then following the girl home. As the teen was taking groceries into her house, she allegedly saw Bunn going through her car and confronted him. He ran away and the teen called 9-1-1.

Detectives later identified Bunn as a suspect and a registered sex offender. They also found a dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado, which officers believe he used to spy on the girl.

LPPD arrested Bunn, charging him with Rogue and Vagabond.

Detectives with CCSO are also investigating Bunn in connection to reports of other suspicious activity after a witness learned Bunn is a registered sex offender and claimed to have seen him approach several women's homes in his neighborhood.

Bunn is being held without Bond at the Charles County Detention Center.

Bunn is currently on probation stemming from two sexual assaults that occurred in 2002 in Virginia, according to CCSO. In both cases, Bunn went to the victims' homes and stuck up conversations with them. Later he broke into the homes and sexually assaulted the women. He pleaded guilty in both cases and was sentenced to 20 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Garner #559 with the CCSO at 301-609-6488 or Detective Roys with the LPPD at 301-934-1500 ext: 2649.