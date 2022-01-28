Doorbell camera captures sounds of shots ringing out in Northwest DC shooting

Police say a woman was shot in the 2100 block of N. Capitol Street Thursday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — A shooting in the middle of the day Thursday was heard on a neighbor's doorbell camera.

Metropolitan Police Department officers say a woman was shot in the 2100 block of N. Capitol Street NW around 4:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries, but her condition is not known at this time.

A neighbor's doorbell video captures the sound 11 gunshots. The neighbor tells us she lives just a block away from where the shooting happened.

Right now, police have not released additional information about the shooting investigation. Police are still working to figure out what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made in this case.