Carroll County man admits setting fire to church with Molotov cocktail

David Francis Creager, 47, was arrested on multiple arson charges.

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — A Carroll County man is being held without bond after he admitted to setting fires inside a church.

Deputy State Fire Marshals in Maryland charged 47-year-old David Francis Creager with multiple arson-related charges for the June 26 fire at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Firefighters with the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Company responded to the church, located at 32 West Baltimore Avenue, around 8:30 Friday morning. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fires within minutes.

Taneytown Police officers also responded to the scene and detained Creager, who admitted to setting the church on fire.

Fire Marshals conducted an investigation into the cause and origin of the fires and determined they were arson. Marshals also found a Molotov cocktail in the church's vestibule.

Marshals say the fires caused an estimated $10,000 in damage to the church.

Investigators charged Creager with Arson 2nd Degree, Manufacture/Transport/Possess a Destructive Device, Possession of Incendiary Materials With Intent to Create a Destructive Device, Defacing Religious Property, 1st Degree Malicious Burning, and Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.