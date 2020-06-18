x
Skip Navigation

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

maryland

WWI-era round found in Harford County flower bed

The Maryland Fire Mashal and bomb squad were called to dispose of the round.
Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal
A couple in Harford County, Maryland, found an unexploded WWI-era round in their flower bed.

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A couple working on their flower bed in Harford County, Maryland, made a historic discovery this week: A round dating back to World War I.

Kelly and Shannon Thomas found the round Tuesday while gardening. They left the round in place overnight and contacted the Harford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening. The sheriff's office called in bomb technicians from the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office. 

After the technicians examined the device, they felt the best thing to do would be to conduct an emergency disposal and render the unexploded ordinance safe. The round was disposed of on scene. 

Oliver Alkire, Senior Deputy with the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, said the round was identified as a 37 MKI projectile. When found, the round was determined not to have been fired and the fusing mechanism was intact.

Maryland has a long history of military testing, most notably at Aberdeen Proving Ground on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay in Harford County. The Aberdeen Proving Ground is America's oldest active testing site. It was built six months after the U.S. entered World War I, in October 1917.

Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal
A Harford County couple found a WWI-era round in their flower bed.

Alkire said the discovery of military ordnance from WWI & WWII is not uncommon in Maryland, and these devices pose the same threat as the day they were originally manufactured.

RELATED: Here's an alternative name, logo for the Washington Redskins | Most DC Thing

RELATED: 'It is a huge part of our lives' | Local softball league excited to safely get back to the diamond

RELATED: PPE, disinfectant wipes are clogging up D.C. toilets. Stop flushing them.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.