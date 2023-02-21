Police release photo of SUV involved in a series of offenses across the District

The vehicle is described as a black Lexus RX with a DC tag of GP 2136.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating a stolen SUV connected to several crimes that have occurred in the District since Friday.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, police claim suspects got inside an SUV that was left running with the keys in the ignition in the 2700 block of Calvert Street, Northwest. The suspects fled the scene in the stolen SUV.

On Tuesday around 6 a.m., the suspects, who were inside an SUV, approached people who were walking on 4th Street, Northeast. Police say the suspects got out of the SUV and took money and property from the victims. The suspects then fled the scene in the SUV.

Police did not say how many people were robbed.

Six minutes later, police say the same group of suspects approached a person sitting outside in the 100 block of N Street, Southeast.

Police say the suspects got out of the SUV and brandished a gun. The suspects then assaulted the victim while demanding property. The victim did not comply. The suspects then fled the scene in the SUV.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't life-threatening.

Around 7:15 a.m., police say the suspects, who were in the SUV, approached a person who was walking at the corner of K and 3rd streets, Northwest. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and demanded their property. The suspects then fled the scene in the SUV without obtaining any property.

Just a minute later, the suspects, once again in the SUV, approached people walking in the 100 block of Division Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished a gun and took property from the victims before fleeing the scene in the SUV.

Police did not say how many people were robbed in this incident.

In each of the above crimes, police claim the suspects used the same stolen SUV. The SUV is described as a black Lexus RX with D.C. tag of GP 2136.

The SUV was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.