Men fleeing from police in Silver Spring arrested after trying to steal off-duty cop car

Two men have been arrested and charged related to an attempted carjacking that occurred on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two men have been arrested after allegedly attempting to steal a van belonging to an off-duty police officer in Silver Spring, Maryland on Wednesday.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested 21-year-old Marc Anthony Dacenay, Jr. and 20-year-old Marquie Antonio Dacenay, both of Waldorf, for their alleged involvement in this case. Both face charges related to the attempted carjacking that occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 900 block of Ellsworth Drive for the report of a robbery.

Investigators say was a boy sitting inside the lobby of the Regal Majestic movie theatre, when he was approached by a suspect, who punched him in the face and stole his property. Detectives claim a second suspect also approached the victim in this case and both suspects punched the boy several times before leaving the movie theatre.

While investigating the robbery, detectives discovered that the two suspects got on a Ride-On Flash bus heading northbound on Colesville Road. Officers were able to find the bus located on Colesville Road and University Boulevard shortly after.

While in the vicinity, officers found two suspects that matched the description of the lookout, in the area of Colesville Road and University Boulevard. When officers attempted to stop the suspects, they ran away and a pursuit ensued.

During the chase, police claim one of the suspects dropped a silver Sarsilmaz K2 .45 caliber handgun. Officers then caught the first suspect, later identified as Marc Dacenay, Jr.

Detectives say the second suspect, later identified as Marquie Dacenay, attempted to steal a blue Nissan Altima that was being driven on Colesville Road.

After pulling on the passenger door handle several times, he was reportedly unable to get into the car so he then tried to break into a black van that was behind the Altima. That van was being driven by an off-duty police officer, who took Marquie Dacenay into custody.

Officers found a 9mm ghost gun in his possession.

Detectives are still trying to determine whether the suspects are responsible for the initial robbery that took place inside the Silver Spring movie theatre.

Police took Marc Dacenay Jr. and Marquie Dacenay to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit to be charged.

Marc Dacenay Jr. was charged with possession of a handgun.

Marquie Dacenay was charged with attempted carjacking, attempted theft under $25,000, second-degree assault and possession of a handgun.