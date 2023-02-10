Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young 7 years old

WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a robbery suspect on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 and 10 years old.
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m.
While police haven't said how the robbery occurred, what was stolen, where it happened, or if the boy was armed – police have said he could be as young as 7 years old.
The boy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray gloves, and wearing a multi-colored backpack.
No other information on this case has been released.
Stick with WUSA9 for updates as they become available.
Police are investigating a series of food truck robberies in Montgomery County that began in January.
According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) Major Crimes Unit, the first robbery was reported on Jan. 23 at Elvira’s Kitchen Food Truck in the 14000 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Investigators say just before 3 p.m. two men walked up to the food truck, vaulted the barrier and climbed inside. An employee told officers they ran away after one of the men took out what they believed was a weapon.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.