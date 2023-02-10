Suspect sought in DC robbery could be as young 7 years old

The boy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray gloves, and wearing a multi-colored backpack.

WASHINGTON — DC Police are looking for a robbery suspect on Friday, and that suspect is believed to be between 7 and 10 years old.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the robbery just before 5:30 p.m.

While police haven't said how the robbery occurred, what was stolen, where it happened, or if the boy was armed – police have said he could be as young as 7 years old.

The boy was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray gloves, and wearing a multi-colored backpack.

No other information on this case has been released.

Alert: Robbery Investigation in the 1400 block of 11th St, NW. Lookout for (S1): B/M, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray gloves; (S2): B/M, 7-10 years of age wearing a multi-colored backpack. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) February 10, 2023

