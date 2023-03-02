DC Police search for suspects in Canada Goose coat robbery caught on camera

Police released surveillance video of the aftermath of the robbery on Monday.

WASHINGTON — Another robbery of Canada Goose jackets was reported on Sunday. This time two people were robbed of their coats in the 1800 block of T Street Northwest in Dupont Circle.

A police report from the Metropolitan Police Department says officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspects in this case. According to police, at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, the suspects approached the victims. One of the suspects waved a handgun and demanded their coats. Police said the couple handed over their coats, and the suspects took off in a vehicle. The suspects and the getaway car were captured in surveillance video shared by DC Police.

Police said the suspects were wearing Canada Goose jackets at the time of the robbery.

This is the latest instance of criminals targeting the pricey outerwear brand, which can cost as much as $1,400.

Last week, officials at George Washington University issued a campus advisory warning students of robberies after two people were robbed of their coats near the Foggy Bottom campus.

"Jackets have been taken off of victims, and in some cases, weapons have been brandished," the email says. "These jackets are very expensive, and our community should be mindful while wearing them, even in very public spaces."

"I know a lot of students have the Canada Goose, which is probably why there are a lot of robberies happening," said recent GW grad Shier Levy on the university campus.

One victim who was robbed for the coat did not want to go on camera or be named, but they said the experience was terrifying.

An MPD report from last month says a Howard University student was robbed of his coat while walking to school. The student told police he refused to give up his coat and was assaulted by a group of three people.