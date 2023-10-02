Police believe 5 food truck robberies are connected

Police say there have been five robberies that all included suspects entering the food truck, taking out a weapon and stealing cash.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating a series of food truck robberies in Montgomery County that began in January.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) Major Crimes Unit, the first robbery was reported on Jan. 23 at Elvira’s Kitchen Food Truck in the 14000 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. Investigators say just before 3 p.m. two men walked up to the food truck, vaulted the barrier and climbed inside. An employee told officers they ran away after one of the men took out what they believed was a weapon.

The suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and ran away.

This is not the only instance of food trucks being robbed in this manner. Police say there have been four other robberies that all included suspects entering the food truck, taking out a weapon and stealing cash.

Police say they received similar reports:

Vanessa’s Pupuseria in the 8500 block of Piney Branch Road, on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at approximately 5:05 p.m.

Pupuseria Luisa in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Takoma Park on Friday, January 27, 2023 at approximately 4 p.m.

Pupuseria y Taquiera Lupita Food Truck in the 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Takoma Park on Friday, January 20, 2023 at approximately 3 p.m.

Pupuseria Luisa in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, in Takoma Park on January 13, at approximately 2 p.m.

The suspects are described as two men between 18 and 25 years old with thin builds.