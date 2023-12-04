CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Older couple robbed while walking in Gaithersburg

Police are searching for a suspect last seen wearing all dark clothing and a winter hat after the robbery on Sunday.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Gaithersburg Police Department are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera robbing an older couple on a walk over the weekend.

The robbery occurred on Sunday at 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Salk Circle.

Surveillance video from the scene shows a man wearing all dark clothing and a winter cap approach the couple from behind and forcibly take a purse. The suspect was then seen running away from the scene on foot in the opposite direction.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident and ask any residents in the area of Salk Circle, Steinbeck Avenue and Decoverly Drive that may have cameras to review them from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. that Sunday to check for anyone matching the suspect's description.

Residents in the area who do find relevant video are asked to send the footage to police at gpdvideo@gaithersburgmd.gov.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Gaithersburg Police at 301-258-6400.