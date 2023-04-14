Police investigating possible connection in string of armed robberies in Northwest DC

The Watch Commanders for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Districts all say these incidents are being investigated as possibly related.

WASHINGTON — DC Police in three districts are investigating a string of armed robberies this morning, all possibly committed by the same suspects.

Around 5 a.m., an attempted armed robbery was reported in the 1500 block of Spring Place, Northwest. Police say a victim was approached by four men, two of whom were armed. The victim was able to escape without losing property. The suspects were last seen in a 2018 black Honda Civic with MD tag #8EZ209, according to DC police.

Police say another incident occurred shortly after 5 a.m. in the 3500 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest D.C., just a couple of miles away from the first incident. According to the 2nd District Watch Commander, four men, at least one armed with a handgun, approached two WMATA contract workers outside the Cleveland Park Metro Station.

The suspects got away with a wallet, credit cards, and a little cash. No one was injured. The four men took off northbound on Connecticut Avenue in a black Honda Civic, police said.

Also this morning, police in the 3rd District were called to the 3200 block of 16th Street Northwest, where an armed robbery perpetrated by four suspects occurred at a bus stop. The property was taken by suspects in a black or silver sedan, police said.

The Watch Commanders for the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Districts all say these incidents are being investigated as possibly related.

So far, police say no injuries have been reported.