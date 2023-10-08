Bowie State cancels classes for the week after Homecoming shooting

Two 19-year-old men were injured after a shooting on Bowie State University's campus Saturday night during homecoming weekend.

BOWIE, Md. — All classes are canceled at Bowie State University for the week after a campus shooting over the weekend that left two men injured.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the area of Henry Circle near the Center for Business and Graduate Studies. According to officials, the shooting was reported to campus police and troopers from the Maryland State Police Department (MSP) around 11:30 p.m. Police found one weapon at the scene, but said they believe more than one shooter was involved. No arrests have been made.

The two people shot, both 19-year-old men, were not Bowie State students, police said.

"Bowie State University has cancelled classes beginning at 12 p.m. today for the rest of the week to allow additional time for our students, faculty and staff to address mental distress as a result of the incident this past weekend," a social media post from the school read. "University administrators will meet with Student Government Association Leaders at 1 p.m. to discuss what additional steps are needed to support students during this time."

Starting at 12 p.m. today, all classes for the rest of the week are cancelled to provide additional time for everyone to address their mental well-being. We encourage you to take this time to connect with resources, reach out to friends and loved ones, or seek support if needed. pic.twitter.com/hv16Xx3eSU — Bowie State University (@BowieState) October 10, 2023

Classes had already been canceled for Monday, but the University made the decision Tuesday to go ahead and close for the full week. The university also held a community meeting on campus Monday, as a way for the community to heal and reclaim school spirit.

The university had increased security ahead of homecoming weekend because of a shooting during Morgan State University's homecoming week just a few days earlier that left five people -- including four students -- injured. Bowie State had invited Morgan State University students to celebrate homecoming with them after the shooting on their campus. Police are still investigating that shooting as well, to determine who was responsible. No arrests have been made.