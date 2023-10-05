Myles Frost will serve as Grand Marshal for Bowie State Homecoming Parade

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with marching bands, floats and community groups led by Frost as Grand Marshal.

BOWIE, Md. — Bowie State student and Tony Award winner Myles Frost is coming home.

The Silver Spring native, best know for his award-winning portrayal of pop icon Michael Jackson in "MJ the Musical" on Broadway, will serve as Grand Marshal of Bowie State University’s 2023 Homecoming Parade on Saturday.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with marching bands, floats and community groups led by Frost as Grand Marshal.

Frost, a Bowie State student, is an actor, writer and music producer, sings and dances and promotes positivity, telling people aspiring to work in the entertainment industry to follow their dreams and believe in themselves.

“Do not limit your future opportunities based on what you feel you are currently capable of,” said Frost. “Take the risk.”

The parade will showcase community groups, student and alumni organizations, fraternities and sororities, and faculty members and staff throughout the event.

“This year’s BSU Homecoming Parade is special,” said Professor Tewodross Williams, chair of BSU’s fine and performing arts department. “With Myles Frost as the parade’s Grand Marshal, we know he’ll bring his energy that will permeate through everyone along the parade route.”

For more information on homecoming festivities, click here.

Frost is a senior at Bowie State pursuing a B.A. in Fine Arts with a concentration in music technology.