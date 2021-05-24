DC Police responding to barricade situation in Southeast

WASHINGTON — DC Police are responding to an active barricade situation at a residence in Southeast Washington.
According to DC Police, officers were called to a residence in the 1100 block of Mississippi Ave, SE just after 11 a.m. Monday for reports of an armed individual with a gun inside the residence.
The person, according to police, is barricaded alone in the residence and is armed with a weapon. At this time, the person has not fired any shots.
There are no reports of any injuries or any hostages inside the residence, police said.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
