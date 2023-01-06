15-year-old charged in attempted murder on school bus held without bond in adult detention center

Kaden Holland, who goes by "Baby K," was arrested after eluding police for nearly a month. He is charged as an adult with attempted murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 15-year-old charged with murder in D.C. and attempted murder in Maryland will remain behind bars in an adult detention center until his trial, after a judge's ruling Thursday.

Kaden Holland, who goes by "Baby K," was arrested Tuesday afternoon after eluding police for nearly a month. He is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges for his alleged role in an attack on a middle school boy on the bus.

On May 1, three teen boys pushed their way past a Prince George’s County school bus driver and aide in Oxon Hill and tried to shoot another student, but the gun misfired, saving the victim’s life, investigators said. Two of the teenage suspects were taken into custody shortly after the attack, but Holland managed to evade arrest for weeks.

Baby K held without bond in adult detention. Attny claims he was arrested arriving at lawyers office to surrender @wusa9 — Scott Broom (@scottbroom) June 1, 2023

Holland's attorney, Keith Showstack, said the teen was caught while walking into his office to arrange a surrender. The lawyer said somehow a heavily armed tactical team knew Holland was headed to the law office and handcuffed his client before he could get inside.

Showstack said the episode was peaceful and he argued the 15-year-old boy, who has made music videos bragging about carjacking while brandishing a gun, should be held in juvenile detention. Prince George's County District Court Judge Patrice Lewis disagreed, ordering Holland held without bail in the county's adult detention center.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said Holland is a threat to the community and at high risk to become a fugitive again after being on the run for nearly a month after attempted murder charges were filed against him.

“Jail is the appropriate place for him,” Braveboy said.

The state's attorney added that police are continuing to investigate how the teen managed to evade capture for so long.

“This is an open investigation," Braveboy said. "The police department and our office are still pursuing leads and anyone who was involved in this incident will be held accountable."

Holland is also charged as a juvenile in D.C. for the murder of 22-year-old Kaijah McCoy, two days after the bus attack; McCoy was the sister of one of Holland's alleged bus attack accomplices.

Prince George's County prosecutors say they’ll cooperate with D.C. authorities, but they intend to keep Holland in custody in Maryland where he is charged as an adult.