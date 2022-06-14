Police investigate shooting in Woodbridge

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above addresses a different incident that took place in Woodbridge, Virginia.
Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia that left a man with serious injuries.
Officers responded to the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Dale City.
The incident does not appear to be random, according to police, who believe that the suspects are no longer in the area.
Police do not currently have any suspects in custody but said there will be an increase in officers in the neighborhood.
Police have not released any additional information about the events leading up to the shooting nor details pertaining to the aftermath of the incident. This is an ongoing investigation and WUSA9 will provide more information as it becomes available.
