Police investigate shooting in Woodbridge

A man was seriously injured after a shooting in Woodbridge Tuesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above addresses a different incident that took place in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Prince William County Police are investigating a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia that left a man with serious injuries.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Dale City.

The incident does not appear to be random, according to police, who believe that the suspects are no longer in the area.

Police do not currently have any suspects in custody but said there will be an increase in officers in the neighborhood.