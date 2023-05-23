Police investigate string of car break-ins in Arlington County

More than 20 cars were broken into over the weekend, police said.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Neighbors and police in Arlington County need the public's help after a string of car break-ins over the weekend. Police are investigating after reports of at least 20 vehicles being broken into. In some cases windows were smashed and airbags were stolen.

"It's frustrating," Nimsy Redana said.

Outside her home was a car that had been broken into. It's a sensitive topic for her, since her own car was broken into while she was parked in D.C. last week.

"My window was broken. They took my bag, they took everything," she said.

She said she learned her lesson, and won't keep anything else in her car from now on. But the thieves who ransacked at least 20 vehicles across the Rosslyn, Radnor/Fort Myer Heights and Colonial Village neighborhoods in Arlington stole things that have been left in the car: The airbags.

It's not the first time Arlington residents have dealt with airbag theft. In March, three airbags were stolen from parked cars. Back in September, at least seven were reported stolen. Last May, 35 cars had airbags are catalytic converters stolen. All of the cars have been Hondas, investigators said.

It's a growing problem across the country. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau, about 50,000 airbags are stolen each year.

Igor Scherbakov says he feels safe in his neighborhood, but also takes measures to protect his belongings.

"I know there are certain cars that have parts stolen. I know that on my Toyota, it's a catalytic converter. I already put a catalytic converter guard on it," he said.

Police in Arlington offer these tips for preventing car thefts:

Close and lock all windows and doors when you park. Pull on the door handle to verify it's locked.

Park in well-lit areas and activate exterior lights at your home.

Take all valuables out of your vehicle.

Do not leave your keys, key fobs, or valet keys in your vehicle. This includes keys to a secondary vehicle.