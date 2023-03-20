5 vehicles broken into in string of airbag thefts in Arlington

All of the cars involved were Honda models. No other items were stolen from the vehicles - just the airbags from three of the vehicles.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Police are investigating after five Honda vehicles were broken into and had their airbags stolen on Thursday in Arlington, Virginia.

Just after 10:30 a.m., officers with the Arlington County Police Department responded to the area of a reported larceny that had happened. Through an investigation, police were able to determine that five cars had their driver's side windows shattered, and the airbags were stolen from three cars.

"Five vehicles had windows smashed, of those vehicles three had airbags stolen," said Ashley Savage, spokesperson for Arlington County Police.

All of the cars involved were Honda models, and no other items were stolen.

The locations where the five incidents happened were:

North Woodstock Street, just off of North Glebe Street.

Cherry Hill Road, nearby where it intercepts with North Woodstock Street.

26th Street North at North Glebe Road blocks away from the first two listed locations.

North Cherry Street, nearby Cherry Hill Road.

North Glebe Road at 25th Street North.

"So far, I am safe," said Ghayda Alilong, who lives near on one of the streets where a car was broken into.

She told WUSA9 as a Honda owner, one of her biggest fears as of late is that she will wake up in the morning to go to work and not find her car.

"Every time it happens, I think oh geez, I'm glad we have a garage," said Jim Korman who also lives in Waverly Hills.

Korman told WUSA9 it's not the first time one of his neighbors has had their car broken into.

"It's been happening fairly regularly in this neighborhood," said Korman.

In September at least seven airbags were stolen in Arlington. In May, 35 airbags were stolen from parked cars according to Arlington County Police.

In November, two men from Manassas were arrested and accused of smashing the windows of three vehicles and stealing airbags from two of the vehicles.

The police department says there is currently no information on a suspect in the recent thefts. The investigation is active and ongoing.