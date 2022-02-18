x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

Can you legally cover your license plate in DC, Maryland or Virginia?

A video posted online shows a Maryland driver with a remote license plate cover. Are those legal?

WASHINGTON — You see some wild stuff on the streets around here. This week one of our own WUSA9 photo A video taken by a WUSA9 photojournalists shows some kind of cover rolling out and covering a license plate.

We took several close looks and it got us curious: is that even legal?

QUESTION:

Can you legally cover your license plate in DC, Maryland or Virginia?

OUR SOURCES:

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia traffic codes.

ANSWER:

This is false.

Nope, it is illegal to cover your license plate in any jurisdiction.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The video was taken in Maryland, but these covers are pretty easy to buy online.  That is why we took a look at the laws across our region.

D.C. traffic code states that tags must be clearly legible. Not following this rule can carry a fine. Anyone found driving a car with a covered-up tag will be fined $500.

RELATED: Activists in Olney calling for speed cameras on the Intercounty Connector

Maryland code also states that license plates must not be covered. However, it can’t be a primary enforcement. Officers can only enforce that as a secondary action. That means a driver must already suspected to have broken some other law before the officer goes after the license plate cover. That fine would be $70.

In Virginia, same story. Plates must be clearly visible and legible, and no part of the plate can be obstructed.  You may receive a traffic summons and the court decides what the penalty is.

So we can verify, covers that block out a license plate are illegal in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

RELATED: Video that claims to show Biden authorizing new round of stimulus checks is fake

RELATED: Photo of armed woman on bus was not taken during current tensions along Russia-Ukraine border

RELATED: DC has some of the worst Uber riders in the nation. Here's how to check your rating

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

No, if your credit card score is checked, it will not always hurt your credit