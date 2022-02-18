A video posted online shows a Maryland driver with a remote license plate cover. Are those legal?

WASHINGTON — You see some wild stuff on the streets around here. This week one of our own WUSA9 photo A video taken by a WUSA9 photojournalists shows some kind of cover rolling out and covering a license plate.

We took several close looks and it got us curious: is that even legal?

QUESTION:

Can you legally cover your license plate in DC, Maryland or Virginia?

OUR SOURCES:

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia traffic codes.

ANSWER:

Nope, it is illegal to cover your license plate in any jurisdiction.

WHAT WE FOUND:

The video was taken in Maryland, but these covers are pretty easy to buy online. That is why we took a look at the laws across our region.

D.C. traffic code states that tags must be clearly legible. Not following this rule can carry a fine. Anyone found driving a car with a covered-up tag will be fined $500.

Maryland code also states that license plates must not be covered. However, it can’t be a primary enforcement. Officers can only enforce that as a secondary action. That means a driver must already suspected to have broken some other law before the officer goes after the license plate cover. That fine would be $70.

In Virginia, same story. Plates must be clearly visible and legible, and no part of the plate can be obstructed. You may receive a traffic summons and the court decides what the penalty is.